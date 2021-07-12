Nuggets 2021 NBA Mock Draft Monday - July 12

The 2021 NBA Draft process continues to heat up with just over two weeks to go until draft night on July 29.

For the Denver Nuggets, the preparation is focused on which players could be available at pick 26 and which position the Nuggets should be looking to target with their selection.

Denver can go in several directions when it comes to this year’s draft, with a particular focus likely placed on adding a guard or wing as a result of Jamal Murray’s injury and the importance of having quality wing depth in the modern NBA.

Another question teams must always consider when drafting is whether or not a priority should be placed on prospects that might be able to contribute early on in their rookie season or if it’s more important to swing for the fences and draft players with the most upside.

Both options will likely be available for the Nuggets at pick 26. Without further ado, here’s the latest projections for Denver’s selection in this week’s Mock Draft Monday. The date of publication for each mock draft is included in parentheses.

The Athletic (July 9): Tre Mann, G, Florida

Jamal Murray… we don’t know when he’ll be back. We don’t even know if we can definitely expect him to return next season. The Nuggets need some depth in the backcourt, which proved to be a problem for them in the postseason. You probably don’t want to play the 26th pick right away if you’re hoping to be a title contender, but if it comes to it, I think you can trust Tre Mann to knock down shots. He could probably compete at running a second unit pretty early into his rookie season, but defense will be an issue.

USA Today (July 9): Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, Stanford

Even though he didn’t have the best freshman campaign, there is hope yet for Ziaire Williams. He measured at the combine taller than big men including Jalen Johnson and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, which is especially exciting as he is someone who is known for his on-ball creation and pull-up jump shot.

Yahoo! Sports (July 7): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Denver's biggest issue in the postseason was its lack of perimeter depth, thanks to the team being hit extremely hard by injuries. And with it not being known if Jamal Murray (torn ACL) will be healthy enough to play when next season begins, this is an area that the Nuggets will have to address this offseason. Dosunmu would fit the mold, as he's a more than capable playmaker with the ball in his hands. And given his experience, as the former Illinois standout played three seasons of college basketball and was a much-improved shooter as a junior, he stands to be a good fit for a team that reached the conference finals in 2020.

Tankathon (July 8): Kai Jones, PF/C, Texas

Bleacher Report (July 7): Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, Stanford