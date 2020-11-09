Nuggets 2020 NBA Mock Draft Monday – November 9

As the 2020 offseason continues to take shape, the anticipation surrounding the NBA Draft only continues to increase. With just nine days remaining until a new class of young talent joins the league, teams are putting final touches on their big boards and going through various draft-night scenarios.

For the Denver Nuggets, the upcoming draft provides the team with an opportunity to add yet another piece to the talented young core. Whether that piece comes in the form of a guard, forward, or big man, Denver finds itself in a comfortable position knowing that they can focus on drafting the best available player and begin a patient integration process for that prospect.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the latest mock drafts and see who the experts believe Denver will select on Nov. 18. If you missed last week’s installment of #MockDraftMonday, please click here.

SB Nation (Nov. 5): Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

Anthony deserves to go much higher than this based on his talent and pedigree, but some rough circumstances around his freshman season at UNC could push him down the board. A consensus top-3 recruit out of high school, Anthony found himself needing to carry the load for a Tar Heels team that lost so much talent to the NBA and graduation from the year before.

Then he tore his meniscus around Thanksgiving and struggled to regain his explosiveness and efficiency. Anthony has clear skills as an off-the-dribble shot-maker, but his rim attacking and ability to read the floor didn’t quite match the hype. His range likely starts at the end of the lottery, but falling to a talented team like Denver might ultimately be the best thing for his long-term development.

CBS Sports (Nov. 5): Robert Woodard II, G/F, Mississippi State

The Nuggets are in need of wing depth, and Woodard should be a stout defender from his first minute on the court with his sturdy frame. If his 3-point shooting as a sophomore at Mississippi State wasn't a mirage, he could be a steal at this point in the draft.