Nikola Jokić: The 'supernova' of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets entered Sunday's game in dire need of a win.

After working hard to claim the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference by going 15-2 out of the All-Star break, Denver unexpectedly dropped two games in a row. To make matters worse, the pair of losses came at the hands of two heavyweights in their conference: the star-laden Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are also vying for the one spot in the West. Denver's three-point shooting completely abandoned them at 28.5 percent and 25 percent in back-to-back showings.

So there they were. A full game behind the Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the loss column now facing the 45-29 Cleveland Cavaliers, the third-best team in the Eastern Conference. Another loss would push Denver down the standings even further, and with just 7 games to go, the Nuggets didn't have much time to spare to make up ground.

... They absolutely throttled the Cavaliers, 130-101, on Sunday afternoon in their third-largest win of the season. Denver experienced some shooting variance—and then some—clipping their trey-balls at a scintillating 63.6 percent rate. At the center of that molten shooting inferno was the man in the middle, Nikola Jokić, Denver's two-time regular season MVP. The very same superstar center that brought the first NBA title to the Mile High City.

Jokić rose to the occasion and delivered a monstrous performance: a 26-point, 18-rebound, and 16-assist spectacle on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and just 3 total turnovers. He became the first player since Oscar Robertson to put up 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists in a game. This was the sixth time in Jokić's decorated career that he's put up at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game. Only—surprise, surprise—Robertson has tallied 25+/15+/15+ in more games.

"Nikola, I mean, what more can you say about that guy? He's so fun to watch, and I'm just so thankful that he's wearing a Nugget uniform, man, because I would hate to play against that guy or gameplan against that guy," said head coach Michael Malone after the win.

Theoretically, Cleveland was exactly the type of team that could, on paper, slow down Jokić... if there is such a thing. They boast one of the best defenders at the center position, Jarrett Allen, and flank him with 6'11 Evan Mobley in a dual-big alignment. We've seen countless other teams try to frustrate and crowd Nikola with a pair of bigs. The Minnesota Timberwolves, for example, come to mind with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Jokić ate up, chewed, and spit out Cleveland's interior defense by putting on an absolute clinic in the post. He whirled around Allen with a balletic yet powerful spin move only to stop dead in his tracks for velvety floaters. He drop-stepped Cavalier defenders into sheer confusion to get inside positioning for layups. His jump shot was clicking, too, on Easter Sunday, and he splashed home a three-pointer and a toe-on-the-line long jumper. Ultimately, he made 11 of his 18 total attempts from the field.

"It's very hard to stop him," said Reggie Jackson. "One of the most gifted scorers in this league, and he doesn't want to score. He wants to pass, he wants to play the right way, which makes him extremely hard to guard. One of the smartest players I've ever been around who can handle it, pass it, shoot it, and score it at all three levels."

Jackson's not wrong in his assessment. Jokić is a pass-first, shoot-second player, yet he's one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA. There's not a pass he can't make, and the poor Cavaliers got the full experience.

First, it was a water polo-style touch pass to Christian Braun in the corner. Then a no-look dime to Aaron Gordon. There was a pass through the wickets of Cavalier arms to Peyton Watson in the dunker spot. In the third quarter, Jokić dribbled underneath the basket, hung in the air along the baseline, and then whipped a pass to Justin Holiday in the corner like a 6'11 Steve Nash. His final assist of the night was his prettiest—a behind-the-back bounce pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope cutting to the rim.

In one afternoon, he put together a highlight tape that would rival some players' full seasons.

"We want to relieve him of some of his stress or everything he has to do," said Jackson. "We understand he's a supernova. He's the brightest star, honestly, he's the sun. Everything revolves around him, but we all have to do our part."

What impressed his head coach the most had nothing to do with his production on the floor. It wasn't his endless batch of buckets. It wasn't the fancy collection of assists. Rather, it was Jokić's leadership on the sidelines. How invested he was in the huddles. How much he wanted, no, needed this win.

"I think it speaks to why he's going to be a three-time MVP. It speaks to his understanding that it's not just about Nikola, and that's what I love about him probably more than anything is how selfless he is. It's not about him getting 26, 18, and 16; it's about how he was so into the game tonight. So into the huddles. Talking to guys. Being vocal on the court. That shows you the investment. That shows you how much he cares about this team," said Malone. "It speaks to his maturity, his leadership, his accountability, ownership, everything that you would apply to truly great players."

Jokić has always been a leader by example, and it resonated with his teammates in the huge matinee game victory.