Nikola Jokić puts up season-high 42 points in Nuggets win over Wizards

Nikola Jokić put on a show in Washington D.C.

The Denver Nuggets cruised to a 113-104 victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. The Nuggets are now 30-14 on the season, and they're 2-1 on their current five-game road trip.

Washington, meanwhile, sits at 7-35 after the loss. Denver is now 19-3 against below .500 teams this season. They're also 13-10 on the road.

"If you want to be a really good team, you have to beat the teams you're supposed to," said head coach Michael Malone. "The fact that we have won a large majority of our games against below .500 teams speaks to our understanding of who we are and what we're trying to accomplish."

Jokić, as mentioned, was spectacular and put up a season-high 42 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal, and 0 turnovers. He was awarded the Defensive Player of the Game and earned MVP chants from Washington's crowd. That's how good he was on Sunday night.

"If you don't love Nikola Jokić, I don't know what you're looking for," said Malone. "The guy is just super talented, high IQ, and one of the more unselfish players that you're ever going to find."

Michael Porter Jr. pitched in 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Denver was exceptional defensively, recording 12 blocks and 8 steals. They also outrebounded the Wizards, 51-30.

The first half was all Jokić. Washington elected to defend him in single-coverage, and Jokić responded with 26 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in 19 minutes. His big first half helped the Nuggets build a 62-52 lead at the break.