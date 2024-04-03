Nikola Jokić drops 42 points in Nuggets win over Spurs

The third edition of Nikola Jokić versus Victor Wembanyama lived up to the hype. The future of the NBA... and its present.

Jokić led his Denver Nuggets to a victory over Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, 110-105. Jokić put up 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists. Those 42 points tied a season-high for Nikola, who was primarily guarded by the 7'4 Wembanyama for most of the night.

"He's special. He's amazing," said Aaron Gordon. "He's an amazing player."

'Wemby,' the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and favorite to win Rookie of the Year, filled the box score with 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 9 blocks.

"He's the future of the NBA," said head coach Michael Malone. "We're watching the ascension of the next great player in the NBA."

Aaron Gordon scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

"Aaron's a warrior, man," said Malone.

Michael Porter Jr. tied his season-high with 16 rebounds. He also scored 15 points and hit the game-sealing three-pointer.

Denver is now 52-23 on the season. They're in a three-way tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves for first place in the Western Conference. Denver is 30-8 at home and 3-0 against the Spurs this season.

Jokić was a handful for Wembanyama in the first quarter, beating the rookie up the floor for 15 points. San Antonio got hot in the second quarter and made 5-of-10 three-pointers to build a 7-point lead, but then Denver closed the half on a 14-6 run to lead at the break, 55-54.

The Spurs opened the half on a 14-4 run, but then Denver served back with a 21-8 run of their own. Nuggets reserves checked in at the beginning of the fourth quarter and kept the momentum with an 11-2 run to make it an 11-point game. However, the Spurs wouldn't quit and went on a 15-6 run to miraculously tie the ball game. With 30 seconds left, Wembanyama missed a three-pointer, Jokić rebounded the miss, and the ball eventually found Porter Jr., who cashed the wing three-pointer.