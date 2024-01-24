Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray combine for 62 points in win against Pacers

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for more than 60 points for the third straight game.

First, Murray and Jokić reached 69 combined points in Denver's massive win over the Boston Celtics on Friday. They then marched into Washington and totaled 61 thanks to Jokić's season-high 42 points. Finally, on Tuesday, Jokić and Murray notched 31 points apiece to down the Indiana Pacers, 114-109.

"When you have Nikola Jokić starting at center, Jamal Murray starting at point guard, and the display they put on in 20 playoff games last year, we walk into every arena fully expecting to win," said head coach Michael Malone.

Denver's now 31-14 on the season and is currently in a three-way tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Jokić reached his 13th triple-double of the season with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He's recorded a triple-double against 28 of the 29 other NBA teams. Only the Washington Wizards remain. Plus, the always-clutch Serbian hit a huge dagger three-pointer to send Denver across the finish line with the victory.

"Nikola and Jamal have played together for 8 years," said Malone. "And how many close games have we won just letting those two play?"

Murray was on a heater in the first quarter and put up 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 9 minutes of play. Then, Reggie Jackson checked in alongside him and also gave Denver solid production at the point guard position with 8 points on 4-of-6 from the field in 14 minutes.

Unfortunately, Denver's defense was a beat slow the entire first half and allowed three of Indiana's starters to reach double-figure points. The Pacers shot a blistering 61 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point land to build a ten-point lead. Thankfully, Jokić hit an enormous three-pointer with 3 seconds remaining to reach 15 points in the half. Denver was behind, 62-54, after 24 minutes of play.

The Nuggets went beast mode in the third quarter. A 26-9 run completed a 20-point turnaround and built a 10-point lead. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came alive and hit two three-pointers as well as a heat-check two-pointer off an offensive rebound to reach 12 points in the quarter. Denver entered the fourth with a 93-81 lead.