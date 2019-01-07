Nikola Jokić Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Denver, Jan. 7, 2019 – The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday Dec. 31st to Sunday Jan. 6th.

Jokić wins the award for the second time this season and has now earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors four times in his career, winning the award twice last season.

Jokić, 23, averaged 28.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.67 blocks while helping the Nuggets to a 3-0 week and their best start to the season in franchise history. He also shot .540 from the field and .368 from three during this stretch. Jokić joined Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history to post 39+ points, 12+ rebounds, 6+ assists and 3+ steals in 34 minutes or less.

Jokić started the week by registering his third triple-double of the year with 19 points, 14 rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and three blocks in 34 minutes in win at home over the Knicks on Jan. 1st. He becomes the first player since Larry Bird in 1987 to record 19 points, 14 rebounds, 15 assists and 3 blocks in a game. He then recorded his 22nd double-double of the year with 26 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a comeback win on the road vs. Sacramento on Jan. 3rd. He capped off the week with his 23rd double-double of the year and a season-high 39 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block, beating the Hornets on Jan. 5th for the Nuggets fifth straight win and 10th straight at home.