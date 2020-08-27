NBA statement regarding playoff games

NEW YORK -- NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass issued the following statement regarding NBA playoff games:

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a videoconference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”