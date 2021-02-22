Chris Robinson is Denver Nuggets' Most Valuable Teacher for February

The Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher (MVT) program encourages teachers to continually strive for excellence and leadership in their classrooms by offering a unique experience. Teachers receive gifts, a visit from a Nuggets celebrity, and a classroom improvement grant.

Our February 2021 honoree, Chris Robinson, is a Special Education teacher at McAuliffe International School. He also serves as the school’s Athletic Director. A proud father of two current Denver Public Schools students, Mr. Robinson grew up in Denver and is passionate about equity in education. He takes pride in helping students of all backgrounds discover their pathway to success. Mr. Robinson has been a teacher, coach, and athletic director, primarily at Title I schools, for more than a decade.

To nominate a Colorado teacher for the Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher award, visit here.