Murray’s 46 Points Lift Nuggets to Win Against Suns

After a drama-filled victory at home Friday, when they needed a pair of late free throws to pull out a win, the Denver Nuggets handled the Phoenix Suns in workmanlike fashion Saturday. However, they ended up in another barnburner.

After traveling to close out the second of two back-to-back games, Denver didn’t look fatigued as they scored the game’s first eight points and went up 25 in the second quarter on their way to a 122-118 win at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Nuggets' point guard Jamal Murray led the way, scoring 30-plus points for the second-straight game. The third-year Kentucky product put up 46 points, just two off of his career-high, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out eight assists in 39 minutes.

Murray became the first Nugget ever to score 45 or more points, grab five or more rebounds and record seven or more assists on the road.

“Once he sees that ball going in, he starts shooting into a very big basket like he did tonight,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone of Murray, who scored 31 in a win against the Spurs the night before. “Forty-six points, we needed every one of them. Terrific performance, but, once again, I can wait to watch film and learn and teach about all the things that we did wrong to not allow it to be a four-point game.”

The Suns trimmed their deficit all the way down to three on triples from rookie wing, Mikal Bridges, with 1:51 and 1.9 seconds left but the Nuggets held on to improve their overall record to 23-11 and move to above .500 at 9-8 on the road to remain atop the Western Conference standings.

Denver center Nikola Jokić flirted with what would’ve been his third triple-double of the season, scoring 23 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out nine assists while backup shooting guard Malik Beasley sank a career-high five 3-pointers, accounting for all 15 of his points and Juancho Hernangómez added 10 points.

“He’s my security blanket,” Malone said of Jokic. “End of the game, I know, when the ball goes to him, something good’s going to happen. He’s gonna draw a foul and make his free throws. If he gets double-teamed, he’s gonna find the open guy…End of the game, Jamal and Nikola, they’re gonna be the two guys involved, space the floor for the other guys.

The Nuggets pulled the game out despite committing 21 turnovers to the Suns’ 13 and being outscored in the paint 72-46.

Suns' rookie center, DeAndre Ayton, had his finest performance as a pro, scoring a career-best 33 points to go along with 14 rebounds followed. Devin Booker (27), T.J. Warren (22) and Mikal Bridges (17) also finished in double-figures as the Suns fell to 9-28.

The Nuggets host the New York Knicks on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. MST. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.