Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray: We want change in America

Jamal Murray vividly remembers several instances of racial abuse growing up in Kitchener, Ontario.

“[There was] me and my dad walking down the street at night [when I was in high school]. We just finished practice across the street and we were just going to go for a walk at nine o’clock at night. ‘[Police Siren] can we search you guys?’ Just me walking and two cops came, randomly trying to search us," Murray explained in a zoom call with reporters Friday. "My dad was like, ‘No, you’re not going to search us. Why do you want to search us?’

Murray continued to explain the situation, detailing how the cops were vague in their request, especially when Murray’s dad, Roger, asked why they were singled out.

“You could just see them hesitate where they weren’t prepared for that question,” Murray said. “The way that they poke you and they want to make you react a certain way so they can do what they want is just so wrong.”

Murray also recalled a time where he and his father were questionably pulled over on the highway despite obeying the speed limit, forcing them to deal with yet another set of uncomfortable interactions law enforcement officers. It is because of those encounters, along with the tragic death of George Floyd and seemingly countless other black people at the hands of law enforcement officers, that Murray fully understands the protests that have occurred in every state in America and several countries worldwide the past week and a half. He called the development one of the few positives of an otherwise bleak 2020.

“You see the whole community come together,” Murray said. “It’s something that needs to be done…It’s something that needs to be changed and you have to be a part of that for it to change.”

He added, “I think the protests are a step in the right direction.”

Murray revealed Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has asked him to come peacefully protest at Denver’s Capitol Building, something that he’s given a lot of thought to. He also expects the Nuggets coaches and players to have a meeting to discuss how they can do their part to make a change.

“I think we’re all going to come together and talk about it,” Murray said. “We want to come up with ideas. We want to suggest things – we want to have these conversations because we want change.”