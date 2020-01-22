Remembering Jamal Murray’s dominant performance for Kentucky against Vanderbilt – Daily Nugget

Jamal Murray only played one season at the University of Kentucky, but he certainly had some memorable performances under John Calipari in the 2015-16 campaign. One of his best games came against SEC rival Vanderbilt four years ago.

Kentucky entered the game at 14-4 against a competitive Commodores, who were 11-7 and featured a future NBA player in long-range shooting center Luke Kornet. Thanks to Murray’s efforts on both sides of the court, this game wasn’t much of a contest. Murray would finish the matchup with 18 points, seven boards, three steals and a block as the Wildcats went on to win comfortably 76-57.

Here’s some highlights of that game, including a fierce one-hander from Murray:

Murray would finish his freshman season at Kentucky averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from downtown. He would be drafted by the Nuggets following that campaign with the No. 7 in the 2016 NBA Draft.