ESPN: Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray nominated for best semifinals sneakers

Sometimes a last-minute decision can be the best one.

Take Jamal Murray, for instance.

Murray has rocked Damian Lillard’s adidas brand sneakers, the Dame 5s, for the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. When the semifinals came up, with Lillard his direct matchup, Murray decided to pivot. It’s a move that got him some national attention as he was nominated with Lillard, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving and PJ Tucker for having the best kicks in the semifinals by ESPN.

Here’s what the outlet had to say:

“After also wearing the Dame 5 model for most of the season, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray wouldn't dare wear Lillard's signature shoe against the Blazers, opting instead for a rotation of recent Adidas releases during the series.

Part of the brand's extensive "Heroes Among Us" collaborative pack with Marvel Comics, Murray donned the Nick Fury-themed colorway of Tracy McGrady's first Adidas sneaker, the TMac 1. With black patent leather and metallic silver accents throughout, the launch lined up with the comic franchise's recent "Avengers: Endgame" release, pairing the brand's players with superheroes from among the many Marvel series.”

To read more about the nominees and vote for Murray, of course, check out the story here.