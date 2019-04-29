Jamal Murray-Damian Lillard Matchup Should be Highlight of Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Semifinals

Jamal Murray aspires to be among the NBA’s elite point guards, so fans of the game could be treated to a special postseason matchup when he goes up against Damian Lillard in the Western Conference semifinals. The Nuggets’ 22-year-old guard admits he looks up to Lillard and is excited to showcase his ability against the Portland superstar.

“[I respect] the way he loves the game, the way he plays, the passion,” Murray said at Monday’s shootaround. “He just loves to compete. I love to compete. It's a respect factor, to go at each other and the best man wins. It's going to be fun to go against a guy like him."

According to Lillard, the respect is mutual.

“He’s a really good young guard,” he told reporters on Sunday. “He’s really aggressive, really confident, and he’s played a big role in the success of their team.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone believes the admiration Murray has for the top point guards of the game, especially Lillard, can be invaluable towards his development.

“When you play the same position that Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Jamal do, you always want to learn and take from the best,” Malone said.

He added, “Damian Lillard doesn't move as much off-ball [as Curry does], but he's a guy who's ball-handling and [has the] ability to finish to the rim. I think Jamal can definitely take from all those guys to be the best Jamal he can be."

After a slow start, Murray is starting to come into his own in his first run at the NBA Playoffs. In Denver’s four postseason wins, he’s averaging 23.5 points and 5.3 assists per game and shooting 51.5 percent. Nikola Jokić has been spectacular during the playoffs, but Murray’s ability to take over quarters – especially in the second half – has been significant. In clutch situations, a stat that tracks players in the final five minutes of games where the score is within five points, Murray is currently fourth in scoring (5.0 ppg in those situations). Still, he faces one of the hottest hands in the playoffs right now in Lillard.

The Trail Blazers guard is second only to Kevin Durant in the league in playoff scoring, averaging 33 points on 46.1 percent shooting. Lillard has been particularly lethal from downtown, averaging almost 11 attempts from long range and hitting at phenomenal 48.1 percent. The Nuggets will likely use a variety of looks against him, meaning Murray won’t exclusively guard him. It will likely be a combination of Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Murray handling that responsibility.

To Denver’s credit, the team was one of the few who had success in guarding Lillard during the regular season as he shot just 28.6 percent from downtown and 37.1 percent overall.

“Our 3-point defense against Damian in the regular season was phenomenal,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said in explaining what worked against the Blazers backcourt. “You look at the numbers as whole, and for Lillard and McCollum especially, not giving them good looks from three, making them play inside the arc, in the paint, and hopefully contesting their mid-range shots.”

If there’s one area where the Nuggets need to be concerned, its with Lillard extending his range. Malone mentioned the Blazers guard was effective in catching the Thunder off guard by taking attempts from 30 feet or longer, including his incredible series-clincher in Game 5. When Murray was asked how he plans to deal with that on defense, he had a humorous reaction.

“How high would you guard him,” he asked. “I mean I’m standing by the logo so. If he’s pulling from there, I’ll shake his hand. That’s about it.”

With both guards coming into the semifinals on top of their game, there should be plenty of memorable moments ahead.