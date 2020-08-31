Jamal Murray putting up Michael Jordan caliber stats in Denver Nuggets’ first-round series vs. Utah Jazz

The numbers almost feel imagined, but they aren’t:

47.3 points per game, 64 percent on field goals, and an obscene 63 percent from downtown between Games 4-6.

Jamal Murray is having an NBA postseason for the ages and the level of his performance is putting him in elite company.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Murray is the first player since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals to drop three-straight 40-point plus games in a playoff series. That’s not the only stat that Murray now shares with arguably the greatest player of all time. NBA Stats Tweeted he also became the only player aside from MJ to notch 40 points-plus, five boards-plus, five assists-plus in three-straight playoff games.

The historic comparisons don’t stop with Jordan, however.

Murray matched a 26-year-old record by being the second player in league history to score 50 points on 70 percent shooting since Charles Barkley did it in 1994 against the Golden State Warriors. Murray also joined Allen Iverson, Jordan, and his opponent in the series, Donovan Mitchell, as the only four players in league history to put up 50 in a playoff series twice.

Murray’s recent scoring outburst has placed him in the top 25 of the NBA’s All-Time playoff scoring list at 25.1 points per game in 20 games ranks at 24th [Statsmuse.com].