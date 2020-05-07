Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray donates 200 meals to healthcare workers at UCHealth

Healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the race to slow down the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, working grueling hours and risking their own lives to help save others. On Thursday, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray showed his appreciation by donating 200 meals from renowned Denver Middle Eastern restaurant, Ash'Kara.



“I just wanted to express my gratitude and know that your work is not going underappreciated,” Murray said in a video to UCHealth employees. “We appreciate it a lot. Thank you for working those long hours and taking care of us. Stay strong, stay together and we’ll get through it.”



The meal deliveries from Murray were sent to the staff at UCHealth at 11 a.m. and another one is arranged for 9 p.m.



"It is something we're really passionate about...It is important to be a part of the healing process and food is a big part of that, I think that was a really cool thing that Jamal decided to do," Juan Pardo, owner of Ash'Kara, said. "We're happy to help facilitate that for him. This is really important, these folks are out there [are] doing a thankless job...They literally deal with critically-ill people, people who are dying. To have that type of character and empathy is incredible, so it's nice to be able to do something nice for them."

Here is the full video from Murray: