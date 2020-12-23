Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray on the cover of SLAM Magazine’s 230th issue

SLAM Magazine has helped define basketball’s culture since its inception in 1994.



The outlet’s magazine covers of Allen Iverson and LeBron James in his St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School days remain iconic in the sport. Now, SLAM believes it is time for Jamal Murray to be mentioned among the NBA’s elite.

Murray, 23, is this month’s cover athlete for one of the magazine’s biggest issues, the annual season preview. Here’s an excerpt from the article written by Max Resetar.

“His music, of course, swelled to a deafening crescendo during the Orlando bubble. The volume was all the way up to 11 and every single chord or note he played was pitch perfect. His mechanics were all so finely tuned that he created the highlight reel equivalent of a no-skip album. The most incredible part is that he went prime Nas/Drake/J. Cole when it mattered most. He shined brightest when the lights were blinding—in the clutch.

3-1.

Twice.

Now that everybody’s listening, it’s an ideal moment in the Ballad of Jamal Murray to remind the world that this is nothing new. Just because it was loud in the bubble doesn’t mean it hasn’t been happening for years and years.”

This comes off the heels of another well-respected publication, Sports Illustrated, named Murray as its Breakout Athlete of the Year. It points to the very obvious fact: There’s much to be expected from the Nuggets’ lead guard after an eye-opening run during the NBA’s restart.

