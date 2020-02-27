Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. enjoying being a part of team's playoff push

Michael Porter Jr. knows he’s in a rare situation.



After the Nuggets secured their 40th win in just 58 games, a franchise record during its NBA spell, the rookie is well aware of his status as a lottery pick playing a role on a contending team.



“It's pretty crazy. It's my first year and we have a chance to win the championship,” Porter Jr. told Nuggets.com after the team’s win against the Pistons Tuesday. “I get to be a part of it, I get to play a little bit. I'm just trying to get better and do what I can to help this team. [I'm] not really worried about my individual success. I'm more worried about how I can help this team.”



Often, rookies who are selected within the top 14 picks are picked by teams in rebuilding situations with lower expectations. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have bucked that trend to an extent, helping their teams compete for playoffs spots in a highly-competitive Western Conference. But Porter Jr.’s situation is more unique with his team sitting second in the conference. This was a squad that won 54 games while Porter Jr. went through essentially a red-shirt season in 2018-19. Porter Jr. had to prove he could fit in Michael Malone’s rotation. Will Barton III, whom Porter Jr. considers to be one of the leaders of the locker room, acknowledges it wasn’t always easy for the rookie.



“I just try to talk to Mike all the time. I tell him to stay even-keeled,” Barton III told Nuggets.com. “You're a rookie, there are going to be a lot of ups and downs, you just got to stay the course. Never get down on yourself because you're so talented. It's going to happen for you, just stay the course.”



Porter Jr. bounced back against the Pistons as he had 13 points and eight rebounds on 66.7 percent shooting, showing some of his resilience. Prior to Tuesday’s contest, he had a combined six points in two outings against the Thunder and Timberwolves. That’s a stark contrast to his breakthrough month in January, where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds while hitting a sizzling 48 percent from downtown. The 21-year-old acknowledged he’s still trying to get back to 100 percent after suffering an ankle injury that has sidelined him since playing in the Nuggets’ win over the Bucks on Jan. 31.



“Honestly, I'm just trying to work back with my ankle. Just slowly get back in the grove of things. Tonight, there were a couple of things I switched up before the game,” Porter Jr. explained. “Overall, getting back into it was the main thing.”



Porter Jr. wouldn’t reveal how he switched his pregame routine, but Barton III could tell how focused he was to get back to his best.



“It affects him because I know bad he wants to play,” Barton III explained. “He wants to play well and he's very competitive. He's hard on himself after each game, he judges himself.”



He added, “[I told him] ‘Just play hard and everything else will work itself out.’”



Barton III’s advice appeared to work well against Detroit. Porter Jr. didn’t make a shot in his first five minutes of action, but he was active on the glass as he grabbed three boards. In the second quarter, his shot started falling, going 3-of-3 for six points. He joined Jerami Grant, Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee in sparking a 60-point outburst from his team’s bench unit.



“I think we just really played together,” Porter Jr. “Guys weren't really playing for themselves, they were sharing the ball.”



Although the playoffs are 24 games away, Porter Jr. hopes to enjoy the intensity that comes with the postseason.



“It's just a whole other level. I got to watch it last year,” Porter Jr. said. “I can't wait to play [in the playoffs].”