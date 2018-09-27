Monte Morris Shines in Opening Days of Training Camp

SAN DIEGO – For Monte Morris, this year’s training camp has a different feel. No longer on a two-way contract, the second-year Nuggets guard knows every drill, every film session, every on-court rep directly applies to him as part of the team that will take the court in Los Angeles against the Clippers at the start of the season.

It’s a good feeling, he admits. But he quickly adds that the hunger that has brought him to this point remains. And Morris has played that way in an impressive start to Nuggets training camp.

“He’s had two great days,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “And that’s not surprising, because he had a great summer. Monte continues to impress. I think if you ask all of his teammates about Monte they would all say the same thing. He runs his team, he never makes any mistakes, and where I have been most impressed is he has been shooting the ball extremely well and finishing at a high level.”

On the court, Morris has displayed first-step speed that helps him get past defenders and to the rim. He has continued to knock down midrange jump shots, which he did so well during summer league. He’s mixed in a couple of 3-point makes as well, and has done a solid job of getting the ball quickly up court and getting his team into the offense.

Defensively, he’s played with high energy, picking the ball up early and even snatching a couple of steals. He was a main reason that a team comprised of reserves had a good showing against the Nuggets starters on Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel like I’m playing solid,” Morris said. “There’s a few turnovers I wish I could get back. But other than that, I feel like I’m playing very hard and I’ve got the second group rolling. Everybody is playing together. Nobody is complaining about not getting touches, or anything. It’s all fun.”

And it’s not just his work on the court that has impressed. Morris has been diligent about studying film as well.

“I’ve just got to study film – I watched (Tuesday’s) practice as soon as we got on the bus and just seen where I can get better,” he said. “I’ve just got to soak everything in, because it’s happening quick. And for me, only playing in three games last year…I didn’t have a lot of experience. So, talking to the guys, being around the vets and doing as much as I can to learn. I can learn with film, but I’ve got to learn on the court, too. I’ve just got to speed up my process and get ready.”

Head-to-head matchups against Nuggets starting point guard Jamal Murray have been a boost.

“It’s helped me tremendously,” Morris said. “Jamal’s got about 30 pounds on me, so I’ve got to try to speed him up and use my speed against him. Because, he can get into my body, he’s played against the high-caliber point guards.”

Soon Morris will, too.

It is likely he’ll be the reserve point guard when the Nuggets open the regular season while Isaiah Thomas continues rehabbing his hip. They’ll need Morris to continue his current trajectory and be ready to play at a high level when the season begins.

“We have five preseason games,” Malone said. “We have a lot more practices within our training camp and preseason. So, every day is an opportunity for him to show his teammates and the coaching staff that he is ready to be a backup point guard in the NBA.”

