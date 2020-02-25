Denver Nuggets’ Monte Morris shares pre and post-game secrets with AskMen

Monte Morris is one of the most consistent reserve guards in the NBA and is on one of his hottest stretches of the season, averaging 12 points on 54.3 percent shooting over the last 10 games. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old shared some of the rituals that keep him going with men’s fitness publication Ask Men. Here are some of the things he had to say:

Pre-game:

“Pump Up Playlist:

It changes depending on who we are playing but some artists that are consistent on my pump up/pregame playlist are Future, Lil Baby, Gunna, and 21 Savage.”

Post-game:

“Muscle Recoup:

Any guy who plays for more than 20 minutes has to stay back and stretch or get treatment after the game. An intense workout for me is anything 45 minutes or longer (high speed, high intensity) so it’s pretty important to have some sort of routine afterward for muscle recovery, too. For me, it varies from time to time but I do things like hot/cold baths, NormaTec, stretching with a trainer, etc.”

To find out what candy Morris eats as part of a long tradition and other aspects of his recovery program, check out AskMen’s article here.