Nuggets’ Paul Millsap to participate in Team USA training camp

USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced today that Paul Millsap will be participating in Team USA’s training camp in August. In all, 20 players were announced for the national team’s training camp, which is set to take place in Las Vegas from August 5 to August 8. The training camp will be used to select the 12-member roster for the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

“We’re pleased with the players who will be attending the 2019 USA Basketball National Team Training Camp, and we feel we will be able to select a strong team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup,” said Colangelo. “The majority of these players possess prior USA Basketball experience, and we know all of them are committed to representing their country and doing so in the manner expected by USA Basketball.

Millsap just completed his 13th season in the NBA and his second with the Denver Nuggets, where he played an integral role in improving the team’s defense and helping Denver reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2009. The former second-round pick averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and two assists per game this past season.

Millsap is an established veteran in the NBA and four-time All-Star and has been a member of the United States national team twice in his career. The 34-year-old forward was a member of the team in 2009 and then again from 2014 to 2016. During his 2014 appearance with the team, Millsap recorded 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in just over 14 minutes of action in the 2014 USA Basketball Showcase.

In 2009, Millsap scored 3 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 18 minutes of action for the USA White Team in the USA Basketball Showcase.

Despite being a member of the team on two different occasions, Millsap has yet to play in a World Cup or Olympics game with Team USA. Millsap will be looking to provide a versatile defensive presence for Team USA.

Team USA is looking to become the first country to capture three consecutive gold medals in the FIBA World Cup, as the team transitions to a new head coach in Gregg Popovich. The World Cup commences on August 31.