Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap Named First-Ever PGA WORKS Ambassador

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2020) — PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, has announced that four-time NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets Power Forward Paul Millsap was named today as the first-ever PGA WORKS Ambassador.

Millsap will help promote PGA WORKS, the flagship platform within the Inclusion pillar of PGA REACH. PGA WORKS leverages fellowships, scholarships, career exploration events and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship to inspire and engage talent from diverse backgrounds in pursuing key employment positions across the golf industry.

The relationship with Millsap will align with CORE4, an Atlanta-based Prep School Academy and elite basketball skills training facility, which the NBA star co-founded with his three brothers to share their talents, by fostering athletic achievement, education, and life skill development to each student enrolled in the Academy.

As a PGA WORKS Ambassador, Millsap will leverage CORE4’s mantra, “The Power of 4: Character, Community, Commitment and Competition” and how it leads to life success both on and off the court. Backed by Millsap’s passion for the game, this approach will extend to the golf industry, as CORE4 will launch a golf academy that is designed to promote access to golf careers in the industry and pathways to PGA Membership. Eligible participants in the CORE4 Golf Academy will also be able to participate in PGA WORKS programs nationally.

In addition, Millsap and CORE4 will fund a PGA WORKS Fellowship in the Georgia PGA Section. The PGA WORKS Fellowship is a 12-month paid entry-level position, based at a PGA Section office funded by PGA REACH. The Fellowship presents an experience that is a reflection of what a potential career in the golf industry can offer.

“I am honored to be selected as the first-ever PGA WORKS Ambassador,” said Millsap. “Through CORE4, we are committed to training, educating and guiding young men and women toward success in everything they do in life. The ‘Power of 4’ philosophy aligns perfectly with the PGA WORKS platform, and I am extremely excited to help elevate PGA WORKS programming, which highlights a path to a career in the golf industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with Paul Millsap, as he becomes the first-ever PGA WORKS Ambassador,” said PGA REACH Senior Director Ryan Cannon. “His accomplishments on the basketball court are well documented. Yet, the programs he and his family at CORE4 have built for youth in underserved communities to benefit from education and life skill development are incredibly inspiring. We are excited to align these goals with the mission of PGA WORKS.”

Millsap, a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, was selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft (47th overall) and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He played for both the Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, prior to joining the Denver Nuggets in 2017.

“PGA WORKS is positively impacting the composition of the golf industry’s workforce,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “As we move our mission forward, it is very powerful for us to align with professional athletes like Paul Millsap, and his organization CORE4, who are equally committed to connecting talented individuals from diverse backgrounds with career opportunities in the golf industry.”

About PGA WORKS

PGA WORKS is a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce. Funded by PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, PGA WORKS leverages fellowships, scholarships, career exploration events, and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship to inspire and engage talent from diverse backgrounds to pursue key employment positions across the golf industry. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org.

About PGA REACH

PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org.

About CORE4

CORE4 is founded on a dream by the 4 Millsap brothers—a dream to share their talents, training and success to change the lives of players, coaches and parents through athletic achievement, education and life skill development. Through the coaching and inspiration of their uncle, DeAngelo Simmons, Paul, John, Abe and Elijah, have come together to inspire a new generation with the 4 principles that have guided their personal and professional lives. At CORE 4, each participant will learn the Power of 4: Character, Community, Commitment and Competition, and how it will lead to life success both on and off the court. The Millsap family lives and breathes the Power of 4—just ask Paul, who proudly wears the #4 on his jersey in honor of his belief and dedication to these 4 life-changing principles. To share this dream with others, the Millsap 4 and DeAngelo Simmons have built a state-of-the-art facility and developed an exceptional training protocol to share the Power of 4 with players, coaches and parents. To the Millsap family, The Power of 4 is more than a statement, a catch phrase, or a number on a jersey…it is a number carried in their hearts to inspire and lift up the lives of all those they touch.