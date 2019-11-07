Nuggets, Avalance, Rapids, Mammoth team up for Colorado families at Mile High Gala

There were decadent bites and champagne flowing, but all for a good cause of course.

The Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Mammoth all teamed up at Pepsi Center Wednesday for the Mile High Gala – an annual KSE charity event that raises money for children and families in Colorado. Attendees got a chance to mingle with players from all four teams and enjoy cuisines from some of Denver’s top restaurants.

Paul Millsap, who has played on three teams in 14 successful years in the NBA, believes this is one of the best charity events in the league.

“It’s definitely different. People are dressed up…there’s good food and good drinks and everyone is having a good time,” Millsap said. “There’s nothing of this magnitude, this is different and unique. This is by far one of the best.”

The event also showcased the tight-knit bond between KSE’s sports teams. Head Coach Michael Malone cracked jokes with Avalanche EVP of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic and players from different sports interviewed each other.

“We all root for one another and pick each other’s brains,” Sakic said. “We’re all in the same office building. Especially with Artūras [Karnišovas] and Tim [Connelly], we get a chance to see what each other are doing. It’s fun…There’s so much support for everyone in the organization.”

He added, “This is something that all of the teams look forward to. Great fans, great market and we’re excited to be here.”

Trevor Wages, a Nuggets and Avalanche fan, appreciated having a chance to interact with coaches, players and front office members.

“This is awesome, having a chance to meet my favorite players – both Avalanche and Nuggets,” Wages said. “It humanizes the people you watch on TV.”

Those interactions are fun for the players as well.

“It’s great to hang out, have fun and get to know some people,” Nikola Jokić said before adding with a grin. “I’ve taken 27,000 pictures.”