Michael Porter Jr. makes history in Nuggets win over Knicks

On a night that Michael Porter Jr. made Nuggets history, Denver got the win against the New York Knicks.

The Nuggets beat the Knicks, 113-100, on Thursday night. The Knicks fought and fought and fought but ultimately couldn't overcome the firepower of Denver's Big 3: Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Porter Jr.

"They're the number one offensive rebounding team in the league, and to only give them four offensive rebounds is a testament to our guys being locked in, engaged and having a physical mindset," said head coach Michael Mlaone. "That's a good team. They've won four in a row."

Porter Jr. finished with 31 points on a ridiculously efficient 13-of-16 shooting line. He also became the Nuggets single-season leader for three-pointers made with 193 in total. MPJ's had four 30-point games this season, three of which have been after the All-Star break.

"Go to Cabo whenever you want. I'll pay for it," Malone jokingly said to Porter Jr. after the win, who spent his All-Star break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Nikola Jokić had a casual but thoroughly impressive triple-double of 30 points, 11 assists, and 14 rebounds. This was his 22nd of the season and the 127th triple-double of his career.

"He's an MVP candidate every year for reason," Malone said.

Round things out, Jamal Murray turned in 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting.

"I though Jamal Murray had a couple of great passes," said Malone.

That trio got to work right away. Porter Jr. had 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the first half. Murray had 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field in 15 minutes. Jokić nearly recorded his triple-double in the first half with 16 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. He threw one of his best passes of the season to spur a 19-8 run and give the Nuggets a 61-56 lead at the break.

The third quarter was a highlight-fest. Porter Jr. threw a pass off the backboard to himself for a huge dunk. Jokić tossed yet another unbelievable no-look pass. This helped the Nuggets go on a 12-4 run and build a 12-point lead.