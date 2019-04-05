Nuggets’ Michael Malone for Coach of the Year

The Nuggets’ 2018-19 season has been an unprecedented success on many levels.

The team reached 50 wins quicker than any other team in franchise history, an impressive feat considering just how young the roster is.

There could have been a very different outcome for this team, especially after April 11, 2018.

It was on that date that the Nuggets saw their playoffs hopes end on a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Devastating setbacks can cripple a young team, but Malone found a way to use that defeat as an impetus to expect even more this season.

The aim for the 2018-19 campaign, internally, would be to make the postseason a formality. The players took that message to heart as several predicted a 50-plus win season back on media day. They acted on those goals as the Nuggets are on pace to win 54 games. Instead of just being a playoff team, Denver is an unexpected contender this season.

And that is a credit to the unflappable leadership of Malone.

“I honestly felt in my heart that that was the coach for that team. He’s showing that this year. He’s got those young boys rocking.” – Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Key stat: 42-1

The Nuggets are 42-1 in games where they enter the fourth quarter with a lead. A lot of that comes down to the team’s focus on execution late in games. Denver leads the NBA in fourth-quarter defense, ranking first in defensive rating, points allowed and opponent field-goal percentage. The team is also 13-3 in games decided by three points or less – the best mark in the NBA.

Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, the structure and game plan by Malone and his staff are a big reason why the Nuggets thrive in clutch situations.