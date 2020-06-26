Kroenke Sports Charities delivers meals to COVID-19 test site workers at Pepsi Center

Kroenke Sports Charities delivered meals to 75 City of Denver COVID-19 test site workers on Thursday as a thank you for their contribution in helping to detect in the virus in residents of the Denver Metro Area.

The workers, who have completed more than 25,000 total tests and yesterday facilitated a record number one day total of 1,500 tests, have been stationed at the free drive-thru testing site in the Prius West Parking Lot located outside of Pepsi Center since Friday, May 22. The group was treated to lunch purchased by Kroenke Sports Charities from Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery and was served by Denver Nuggets dancers along with KSE’s mascots Bernie and RapidMan of the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids.

To date, Kroenke Sports Charities has provided more than 1,000 meals and gift cards to frontline workers, teachers and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kroenke Sports Charities’ small tokens of gratitude are minute in comparison to the great bravery and efforts shown throughout our community,” said KSE VP of Community Relations Deb Dowling. “We deeply appreciate the sacrifices these people have made during these trying times and throughout the year.”

About Kroenke Sports Charities - Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. To learn more, visit www.pepsicenter.com/arena-information/kroenke-sports-charities.