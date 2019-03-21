March to the Playoffs: Denver Bar Crawl

Join us in the March to the Playoffs!

The Denver Nuggets March to Playoffs bar crawl will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will have the choice between two bar routes that stop at popular Denver bars.

Stay late and celebrate clinching the playoffs with an afterparty at your final bar location - Blake Street Tavern! In addition, each bar stop will include check-in points with scannable QR codes to improve your chances of winning prizes at the afterparty!

Here are the March to Playoffs routes and bar locations:

Downtown Route: Click here for a map.

Wynkoop Brewery Co. 2:00-2:45pm Sports Column 3:00-3:45pm Viewhouse 4:00-4:45pm Larimer Beer hall 5:00-5:45pm Blake Street Tavern 6:00-7:00pm

RiNo Route: Click here for a map.

Odell Brewery Co. 2:00-2:45pm Ratio Beerworks 3:00-3:45pm 10 Barrel Brewing Co. 4:00-4:45pm Cherry Cricket 5:00-5:45pm Blake Street Tavern 6:00-7:00pm

March to the Playoffs is a free event. Sign up for a route in advance on Nuggets.com.

Must be 21 to participate.