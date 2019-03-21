March to the Playoffs: Denver Bar Crawl
Join us in the March to the Playoffs!
The Denver Nuggets March to Playoffs bar crawl will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will have the choice between two bar routes that stop at popular Denver bars.
Stay late and celebrate clinching the playoffs with an afterparty at your final bar location - Blake Street Tavern! In addition, each bar stop will include check-in points with scannable QR codes to improve your chances of winning prizes at the afterparty!
Here are the March to Playoffs routes and bar locations:
Downtown Route: Click here for a map.
|Wynkoop Brewery Co.
|2:00-2:45pm
|Sports Column
|3:00-3:45pm
|Viewhouse
|4:00-4:45pm
|Larimer Beer hall
|5:00-5:45pm
|Blake Street Tavern
|6:00-7:00pm
RiNo Route: Click here for a map.
|Odell Brewery Co.
|2:00-2:45pm
|Ratio Beerworks
|3:00-3:45pm
|10 Barrel Brewing Co.
|4:00-4:45pm
|Cherry Cricket
|5:00-5:45pm
|Blake Street Tavern
|6:00-7:00pm
March to the Playoffs is a free event. Sign up for a route in advance on Nuggets.com.
Must be 21 to participate.