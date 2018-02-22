Michael Malone Thanks Nuggets Nation by Offering Ten Dollars to Each Fan Who Attends Tuesday's Game Against the Clippers

On this morning’s Vic Lombardi show on Altitude 950, Head Coach Michael Malone offered $10 in food, beverage, or discounted Nuggets items to each fan to come to Tuesday, February 27th’s game against the L.A. Clippers.

“Any fan that comes to the Pepsi Center that night, we’re going to give a ten-dollar voucher for them to use at their discretion. You want to buy a beer, a soda, a pretzel, nachos, whatever it is. That is us saying ‘thank you’ for making Pepsi Center one of the toughest places to play in the NBA.”

Before making the offer to fans, Lombardi and Malone discussed Nikola’s speedy triple-double against the Bucks prior to the All-Star break, Paul Millsap’s return to practice, Mason Plumlee being close to return, and Jamal’s All-Star weekend.

Of Millsap’s trajectory, Malone said, “All things are pointed in the right direction which is really positive news for us as a team and us as a city.”

On Plumlee, Malone had to say, “If he’s able to wake up today with no real soreness or complaints and get through practice today, there’s a chance Mason will be able and available to play tomorrow night.”

Malone wrapped up the interview by reiterating his appreciation for the fan support.

