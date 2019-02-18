Malone Leads Team LeBron to All-Star Win, Jokić Shines Early

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone led Team LeBron to a 178-164 comeback victory against Team Giannis in the 68th Annual NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte Sunday night.

Malone’s squad, handpicked by Lakers forward LeBron, the game’s leading vote-getter featured a starting lineup that included superstars James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in addition to LeBron James. They bested a unit that trotted out captain Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker, Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić also participated in the festivities for the first time in his career.

A reserve in the annual exhibition, which features the league’s top talent, the 7-foot Serbian put up most of his numbers early, scoring all six of his points and adding four rebounds to help his squad built a 16-point lead out the gate. Jokić, who connected on all three of his four field goals also added nine rebounds in 13 minutes.

“The tournament, the skills challenge was exciting,” said Jokić, who reached the semifinals of the skills challenge the day before. “The game was fun. I had a lot of fun with my teammates. To see everybody’s personality out of basketball, it was kind of cool.”

The Joker also had one classic moment in the first half when he secured a rebound but gently threw the ball off James who was standing out of bounds to avoid a turnover.

Team Giannis led by 13 at the half but found itself trailing by one, heading into the fourth after Team Giannis went off for 50 points in the third, bludgeoning its opposition with a barrage of 3-pointers.

Durant, who finished with a team-high 31 points, including 6 of 9 shooting from 3-point range, on his way to earning MVP honors would help lead Team LeBron down the stretch.

Team LeBron won the game behind the 3-point line, knocking down 35 of an All-Star-game record 91 attempts from deep. Team Giannis went 27 of 77 from long range.

“It’s cool. I think it’s really good for the organization. It’s good for me,” Jokić said of being tapped for the all-star game. I had a blast and hopefully I’m gonna make it again.”

Antetokounmpo likely would’ve garnered MVP honors had his team emerged victorious. The Greek Freak posted a double-double, pouring in a game-high 38 points on 17-for-23 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Denver Nuggets return to action Friday night when they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. MST. The game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.