Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone named Western Conference Coach of the Month for April

Denver, May 4, 2021 – The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in April.

Malone wins the award for the first time in his career and becomes the first Nuggets head coach since George Karl in March 2013 to win a Coach of the Month. He joins Doug Moe, Bernie Bickerstaff and George Karl as the only Nuggets coaches to capture the award.

Malone led the Nuggets to an NBA best 13-3 record in April, the most wins for Denver in any month this season and it is tied for the most victories by any team in any month in the NBA this season (Jazz, 13-3, January). It marked the third time in Nuggets history they have had 13+ wins in a month (March 82’ and March 13’).

The Nuggets went 10-1 at home during the month and are currently on a six-game winning streak at Ball Arena, tying their longest home winning streak this season (3/28/21-4/9/21). Their month was highlighted with home wins over Miami, Memphis twice, San Antonio twice and finished the month with back-to-back victories over New Orleans on 4/28 and Toronto on 4/29. While the Nuggets lost Jamal Murray to a season-ending injury against Golden State on 4/12, Malone has coached Denver to a 9-2 record since, helping them keep pace as the three seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Denver ranked in the top five in the Western Conference in both offensive rating (116.0) and defensive rating (110.3) and finished second in overall in net rating (5.7). The Nuggets defense held their opponent to 100 or fewer points in four games and are 12-0 this year when allowing under 100 points. Amongst Western Conference teams during the month, the Nuggets ranked second in assists per game, second in field goal percentage, fifth in points per game and fifth in points allowed per game.

Malone has led the Nuggets to 17 wins in their last 21 games and Denver owns a 22-7 record since the All-Star break, tied for the best mark in the NBA over that span.

Malone also recently captured his 300th career win as an NBA head coach and he sits at third all-time in Nuggets franchise history with 262 career wins.