Luka Dončić, San Pablo Burgos congratulate Vlatko Čančar for Denver Nuggets move

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: Aug 03, 2019

Vlatko Čančar is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Denver due to his unique potential and skillset. Apparently, that appreciation isn’t just limited to the Mile High City.

Moments after the Čančar signed a multi-year contract with the Nuggets, the 22-year-old’s former club, the San Pablo Burgos paid several tributes to the forward on social media.

Here are some of them:

The feeling is mutual:

In addition, showcasing the respect the forward has in Europe, a certain 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year also congratulated Čančar.

Tags
Cancar, Vlatko, Nuggets, 2018-19 Denver Nuggets, 2019 Summer Central, Vlatko Cancar

Related Content

2019 Summer Central

Vlatko Cancar

Nuggets

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter