Luka Dončić, San Pablo Burgos congratulate Vlatko Čančar for Denver Nuggets move

Vlatko Čančar is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Denver due to his unique potential and skillset. Apparently, that appreciation isn’t just limited to the Mile High City.

Moments after the Čančar signed a multi-year contract with the Nuggets, the 22-year-old’s former club, the San Pablo Burgos paid several tributes to the forward on social media.

Here are some of them:

"Solo quiero dar las gracias a la ciudad de Burgos, al club, los jugadores y cuerpo técnico que me ayudaron desde el primer día que llegué. Os deseo lo mejor y espero veros en el futuro" @CancarVlatko #GraciasVlatko pic.twitter.com/dbgbwX4atX — San Pablo Burgos (@SanPabloBurgos) August 3, 2019

The feeling is mutual:

In addition, showcasing the respect the forward has in Europe, a certain 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year also congratulated Čančar.