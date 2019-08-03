Luka Dončić, San Pablo Burgos congratulate Vlatko Čančar for Denver Nuggets move
Vlatko Čančar is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Denver due to his unique potential and skillset. Apparently, that appreciation isn’t just limited to the Mile High City.
Moments after the Čančar signed a multi-year contract with the Nuggets, the 22-year-old’s former club, the San Pablo Burgos paid several tributes to the forward on social media.
Here are some of them:
I'm not crying... pic.twitter.com/G1lHpSYdsq
— San Pablo Burgos (@SanPabloBurgos) August 2, 2019
Never forget @CancarVlatko pic.twitter.com/bBSZsu7tN9
— San Pablo Burgos (@SanPabloBurgos) August 2, 2019
"Solo quiero dar las gracias a la ciudad de Burgos, al club, los jugadores y cuerpo técnico que me ayudaron desde el primer día que llegué. Os deseo lo mejor y espero veros en el futuro" @CancarVlatko #GraciasVlatko pic.twitter.com/dbgbwX4atX
— San Pablo Burgos (@SanPabloBurgos) August 3, 2019
The feeling is mutual:
Gracias por todo @SanPabloBurgos pic.twitter.com/nS5mMYzj2F
— Vlatko Čančar (@CancarVlatko) August 3, 2019
In addition, showcasing the respect the forward has in Europe, a certain 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year also congratulated Čančar.
bravoo @CancarVlatko https://t.co/A68GxEqe5W
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 2, 2019
