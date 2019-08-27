An inside look into the Denver Nuggets analytics department: How it impacts decision-making (Part 1)

What player combinations work best? Why is a given player struggling at this point of the season? While the game of basketball can ultimately be simplified to makes and misses, it often goes much deeper than that.

When Tommy Balcetis joined the Denver Nuggets organization in 2013, analytics were yet to fully find their place in sports. “When I first joined, there wasn't an analytics department per se,” Balcetis told Nuggets.com. “I think the NBA had just started looking into analytics more seriously. The first couple of years, it was about carving out a niche and creating some sort of analytics capability within the Nuggets.” In part one of this three-part series, we’ll focus on the process that built the Nuggets’ current-day analytics department and the work that is done to influence decision-making.

Balcetis, a native of Vilnius, Lithuania and a Harvard University alumnus, was recently promoted to Nuggets VP of Strategy and Analytics. But he doesn’t give off the look or feel of a stereotypical “stat geek.” On this Wednesday morning in the middle of August, Balcetis is relaxed in a lounge chair outside Peak Pub House in Pepsi Center, in a well put together summer outfit complete with a shiny watch on his wrist. Joining Balcetis is Layne Vashro, a senior analyst who as of this month is the newest member of the Nuggets analytics staff after working under the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment umbrella for the past 3 ½ years.

Vashro joins Balcetis in a retooled analytics department that has grown and evolved since 2013. While the staff may not be the largest in the NBA, it’s a group that will continue to play a key role in the front office’s decision-making. “We’re in a context where there are teams that are pushing double-digits when it comes to their analytics staff,” Vashro told Nuggets.com. “However, I know of at least one example where that is the case but they have zero insight and impact on things that happen. The investment into analytics doesn’t necessarily correlate with the value you can get out of it. It’s a small, open group with everyone that uses the information. I think we’re going to get great use out of our resources.”

In joining the Nuggets analytics department, Vashro adds his experience with long-term research and projects to the growing list of resources. “My role (with KSE) has been very R&D (research and development) analytics, focusing on big picture projects, trying to build up better models for valuing this or that,” Vashro said. “These are projects that usually don't have immediate relevance. It's about building the infrastructure so that everything we do in the future, we do more efficiently.”

Balcetis is excited to have Vashro join the department and continue to help solve both short-term and long-term problems. “Layne (joining us) excites me. With Layne coming in right now, he's obviously super bright in that sphere. Now we can build on what we've had but also go in other directions where he sees fit. Now with Layne here, we can do a lot more."

Vashro expressed his excitement to continue working on big picture projects, while also being able to help solve more day-to-day issues and questions that arise throughout the season. “‘How can I help and make people's lives easier on a day-to-day basis?' Maybe it will be helping Tim answer a question he has. Tommy and I will work to create a possible solution and present it in the best way possible."

The questions posed to the department can vary throughout the year. The type of inquiries the analytics department receives changes depending on who is doing the asking. “The breadth of the questions is pretty wide, especially from the coaching staff because every game is basically a data point,” Balcetis explained. “For example, let's say last season we were great with a certain player in the lineup but then that same lineup crashed. We'll then take a look and figure out what caused this. It's not an exact science because there is so much going on, but we try and give the coaches as much to work with as possible.”

“Analytics is a vitally important tool that we constantly utilize,” Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly told Nuggets.com. “We have been very fortunate to have had Tommy guide us in this area and we are excited about Layne joining the front office. Those two are extremely creative and forward thinking and will ensure that we never lag in what has become an increasingly competitive field.”

When it comes to big picture discussions, the questions go beyond the day-to-day on-court results. “When it comes to front office work, it's less about on-the-court stuff and more big picture things,” Balcetis said. “Figuring out if this is the best group for us when it comes to age, skill sets, etc. It's a little more long-term thinking."

While the problems that need solving change throughout the year, the research and analysis that is conducted within the department certainly goes far beyond a search on Basketball Reference.

Leading up to the NBA trade deadline during a given season, the discussion is focused on potential trade targets. The discussions involve the coaching staff more throughout the season as more data is available to analyze and digest. As Balcetis explained, once the trade deadline passes, the focus shifts towards draft prospects, followed by an evaluation of the team’s Summer League roster in hopes of filling out the 14th, 15th and two-way spots. “The cool part of this job is that there really isn't a day-to-day process,” Balcetis said. “It depends on where in the season cycle we are.”

The addition of Vashro to the department continues the progression and evolution that Balcetis has enjoyed over the past six years. “I think the timing is perfect. When I first started, it was nearly all analytics that I was doing, just to create that niche,” Balcetis said. “Over time, and I have to give them credit, Tim, Arturas and ownership have given me other things to focus on. When I first started, I'd say it was 70-30 analytics. Now I think it's almost flipped, where it's 30 percent analytics and 70 percent other stuff, like salary cap work, scouting, etc.”

As Balcetis continues to provide insight into other areas of the front office, the high-level analysis will continue from within the analytics department as the Nuggets look to find an edge over the other Western Conference contenders.

