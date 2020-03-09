Daily Nugget: Fat Lever’s first triple-double with Denver

Nikola Jokić is just three triple-doubles away from tying Fat Lever’s Nuggets franchise record of 43, a record that has stood since April 20, 1990. Lever became a Mile High City icon due to his tenacious effort on the court. It didn’t matter that he was 6-foot-3, he would battle on the glass with the best of them. Lever’s dominant run as a triple-double threat all started on March 9, 1985 – 35 years to this day.

Lever’s first triple-double with the Nuggets came in his first season in Denver, posting 15 assists, 13 points and an astonishing 10 steals in a 10-point win against the Pacers. Prior to his arrival in Denver, Lever was considered a young point guard with potential on a deep Trail Blazers team. Lever took off once he became a Nugget as part of the trade that sent Kiki Vandeweghe to Portland.

During his six seasons with the team, Lever would average 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals. His final triple-double is arguably among his most dominant, notching his 43rd triple-double with 22 boards, 20 points and 11 assists in a four-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on April 20, 1990.

Here are some highlights of Fat’s incredible run in Denver: