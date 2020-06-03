Kroenke Sports Charities Raises $54,000 for Local Food Banks

Over four days in late May, Kroenke Sports Charities raised $54,000 through an online auction featuring one-of-a-kind items from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth. All proceeds from the event were distributed equally between local food agencies including Food Bank of the Rockies, Metro Caring, Project Angel Heart and Volunteers of America Colorado. In total, funds raised will help provide more than 66,000 meals to those in need across the Denver Metro Area.

Featured auction items included an autographed 2019-20 NBA All-Star Nikola Jokic jersey as well as a signed 2019-20 NHL All-Star Nathan MacKinnon sweater. Signed balls and jerseys from Nuggets players, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. along with a full set of Avalanche burgundy home jerseys worn in-game during the 2019-20 season were also purchased by fans through the online event. Autographed and game-used items from the Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth rounded out the offerings from this unique fundraiser benefitting community partners.

“We are humbled by the efforts of so many individuals and non-profits during the pandemic to help ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors have food,” said Deb Dowling, Executive Director of Kroenke Sports Charities. “It is our honor to support their efforts during this unique time and throughout the year.”

As the city of Denver works to come together to support those affected by COVID-19, non-profit agencies providing food services have been working especially hard. With meal insecurity on the rise, Kroenke Sports Charities recognizes the importance of assisting the community that consistently supports them.

Food Bank of the Rockies one of the largest food bank networks in Colorado, has been expanding outreach to include early-learning centers and healthcare providers.

Metro Caring is providing food to three times the number of households who shopped with them before the pandemic.

Project Angel Heart is an agency that prepares and delivers free medically tailored meals for Coloradoans with serious health conditions, is busier now than ever.

Volunteers of America Colorado serves more than 140,000 Coloradoans each year offering hunger and nutrition programs including Meals on Wheels and many other community support programs. All agencies have been selected for their outstanding commitment to helping those in need both pre-crisis and during the current challenges.