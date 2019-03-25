Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris and Malik Beasley play two fans in basketball video game

DENVER – Imagine having an opportunity to play a basketball video game against two of your favorite players from your favorite team on the biggest screen possible?

Local Nuggets fans Riley Edwards and Jordan Evans got to live that dream as they went up against Gary Harris and Malik Beasley on Pepsi Vision Monday afternoon. Edwards and Evans’ surreal experience was provided courtesy of the Play Against the Pros Sweepstakes presented by KeyBank.

“It was pretty sweet to play the game with Gary and [Malik], it was a really fun opportunity,” said Evans after the event.

Added Edwards: “It was insane.”

Harris and Beasley competed in a two-on-two format against Edwards and Evans with both teams playing as the Nuggets. After the Edwards-Evans duo took a 20-4 lead out the gate, Harris could be heard saying, “We’re better in real life.”

The Nuggets pair would fight back and ended up losing 28-20. They immediately demanded a rematch.

Find out what happened in the rematch and watch the highlights from KeyBank’s Play Against the Pros: