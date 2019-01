What do You Know About Kenyon Martin? Test your knowledge on Nuggets alumni Kenyon Martin.

Which university did Martin attend and play for?

In what year did the Denver Nuggets acquire Kenyon Martin?

During his first season (2004-2005) with the Nuggets how many games did Martin play in?

What was Kenyon Martin's primary position?

During the 2005-2006 regular season, Martin missed 26 games due to what?

During his time with the Nuggets, Martin decided to change his jersey number from 6 to what?

How many seasons did Martin play for the Nuggets?

How many All-Star games did Kenyon Martin play in?

Which overseas team did Martin play for prior to the start of the lockout-shortened 2011-12 NBA season?

In what year did Martin retire from professional basketball?

Oh no...It looks like you need to brush up on your Kenyon Martin facts! Share with someone who you think could out-score you!

Hmmm...Kenyon thinks you could use a little studying! Share with someone who you think could out-score you!

High-fives all around! You know your stuff! Do you think any of your friends could beat your score?