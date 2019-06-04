Josh Reaves looks to bring versatility and defense to the NBA

Josh Reaves continues to grind and work on his game ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft, which is just over two weeks away. On Tuesday, that journey landed him in Denver with a workout for the Nuggets, who don’t currently own a pick in either round. Reaves spoke to Nuggets.com after his workout and said he is embracing every opportunity he gets to show off his game and impress scouts and decision-makers.

"I'm going to keep grinding and just keep trying to keep better,” the 22-year-old guard said. “My agents were telling me it only takes one, so I'm going to keep working."

Reaves developed a reputation as one of the best defenders in all of college basketball as his mobility and strong frame allows him to guard multiple positions and get in the passing lanes. Reaves finished his four-year tenure at Penn State by winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award and was named to the conference’s all-defensive team during his final two seasons.

"(I can) bring a lot of energy and defense,” Reaves said. “I'm pretty good at anticipating passes and dribbles, so I try and get my hands on a lot of loose balls and things like that. I try to do what I can to help the team."

During the 2018-19 season, Reaves averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a team-high 2.5 steals per game for Penn State. Reaves also started in 107 of the 121 games he appeared in during his college career and was a key figure for the Nittany Lions.

As Reaves continued to develop his game, he focused on making plays on the defensive end, modeling his game after players such as Wesley Matthews and Patrick Beverley. Reaves also said that he enjoys watching Kawhi Leonard on defense and other players that “have an edge” in their game.”

Despite being listed as a 6’4” guard, Reaves doesn’t let that stop him from bringing versatility to the defensive end. As teams continue to look for defenders that can switch and guard multiple positions, Reaves sees that as a strength of his going into the draft.

"Throughout college we were able to switch. I guarded people from Isaac Haas (7’2” center that previously played at Purdue University) to Chris Clemons (5’9” guard from Campbell University),” Reaves said. “I’'ve guarded one through five, I’ve tried to front (in the post) and use my leverage. It's not something that has bothered me in my career."

Since the college season ended, Reaves has worked on his offensive game to compliment his strengths on the defensive end. “(I’ve worked on) a lot of creation, stuff off the dribble, pick-and-roll, just keeping my handle right. And then my shot, keeping it more consistent."

Reaves’ jump shot will likely play a key role in his draft process. While players have been able to cut out specific roles in the NBA as lockdown defenders (a prime example being Andre Roberson of the Oklahoma City Thunder), a reliable jump shot will make it easier for Reaves to earn consistent playing time.

During his freshman and sophomore years at Penn State, Reaves shot just 22.4 percent from three. However, over his final two seasons, he connected on 36.5 percent of his 3-pointers (238 attempts). If Reaves can continue to hit 3-pointers at an above-average rate, he projects to fit in as a 3-and-D wing, a player type that has become extremely valuable in today’s NBA.

Reaves understands that his opportunities may be limited on draft night, but that isn’t stopping him from working on his game and showcasing his defensive value in each workout.

When asked what he hoped to showcase in his workout with the Nuggets, Reaves showcased an understanding of his game and what he can bring to the table.

"(I wanted to show) that I can just play. Not really trying to show off anything that they don't already know I can do. I'm here for a reason and I'm blessed to be here, so I just keep playing the way I know how to play and hopefully I can get picked up somewhere and go from there."