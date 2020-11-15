NBA Draft 2020 Profile: Arizona’s Josh Green offers defense and athleticism

With the 2020 NBA Draft less than four days away, Nuggets.com takes a look at draft prospects that have been heavily-linked with the team in mock drafts.

Josh Green’s tenacious defense and bounce-out-of-the-gym athleticism helped power the Arizona Wildcats to a 21-11 record during the 2019-20 NCAA season. It is those two attributes that almost ensure the swingman will be at least a mid-to-late first round pick in the upcoming draft.

While Green’s offensive game still needs some fine-tuning, needing to improve his accuracy on pull-up jumpers and enhance his ballhandling. However, his range (36.1 percent from downtown) and finishing at the rim will make him enticing to NBA teams, especially when considering his defensive potential.

Here is more about Green:

Age: 19

School: Arizona

Grade: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 210 pounds

2019-20 Stats:

PPG: 12.0

RPG: 4.6

APG: 2.6

FG: 42.4

3PT: 36.1

NBA Comparison: Kelly Oubre/Gary Harris

PROFILE: Green originally hails from Sydney, Australia, with both of his parents being semi-professional basketball players in the Commonwealth. In addition to playing basketball, he was apparently one of the top young Aussie Football players in the country before immigrating to the U.S. at 14. From then on, he would rise to high basketball prominence by eventually leading IMG Academy to a national championship win in 2019. His 19 points would help him seal MVP in that contest.

At Arizona, Green proved he can continually raise his game as he went from being a 59 percent shooter on the Under Armour Association grassroots circuit in 2018 to a 78 percent shooter in college. For all of his strengths, several scouting reports have raised concerns about Green’s killer instinct and ability to take over games. It is for those reasons, he projects to be a top-level role player in the NBA. Still, with all of the positives he brings, it raises a very valid question: Will Green be around when the Nuggets pick at No. 22?

Entering the 2019-20 college season, Green was projected to be a top-10 pick before his stock slipped midseason due to some offensive struggles. As a result, he’s been projected to go as high as a late lottery pick to early 20s in this year’s draft. If he is around, the Nuggets could have another steal on their hands if they decide to select him.

What they’re saying:

Positives:

“Elite defender who leads Arizona in steals per game … Picturesque frame for a NBA shooting guard at 6’6, 210 pounds … Has the ability to take over the PG role when Nico Mannion is not in the game with good ball-handling and excellent vision … Above average facilitator and three-point shooter.”

- NBADraft.net

Negatives:

“Scoring 0.42 points per dribble jump shot in the half court [9th], Green has a lot of room to improve as a shooter off the dribble, but his mechanics are far from broken even if the ball comes out flat on some attempts. He continues to evolve as a slasher and decision-maker taking fewer shots off the dribble as the year wore on but finding mixed results attacking the basket.”

- Synergy, NBA.com