Nuggets predraft workout: Local standout Jordan Davis appreciative of invite

Getting invited to a predraft workout from an NBA team without draft picks can be an odd proposition for some prospects. Not for former Northern Colorado standout Jordan Davis.

“I'm from North Las Vegas,” said the 21-year-old Davis Tuesday. “If you go there and I take you to the neighborhoods where I grew up as a kid, like my high school, you wouldn't take any opportunity for granted.”

Davis is an intriguing prospect for a number of reasons. During his four seasons in Greeley, he’s showed he’s a natural scorer– averaging 23.5 points per game in his final campaign with the Bears. He’s also versatile as he averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 2018-19, which led to his head coach, labeling him a “miniature Russell Westbrook.” The key for Davis will be whether or not his game translates on the NBA level. Can he make plays for others and thrive in catch-and-shoot situations? It was something the Nuggets evaluated in his workout Tuesday.

“They want to see me as a true point guard, making plays,” Davis said. “Making the right reads or just being able to pick things out on film. I've just been really watching a lot of film—tightening up my [basketball] IQ up.”

Davis added, “They were saying in catch-and-shoot [situations] I had a bit of a dip in my shot. So just making sure that I'm ready before the ball comes to me. That's been something I've been working on all summer.”

If there’s one quality that should bode well for Davis in his ambition to play professional basketball, it’s a relentless work ethic. He recalled stories of intense workout sessions with his father, including doing 1,000 calf raises a day to improve his athleticism. He also pointed to the uptick in his three-point and free throw percentages in his senior year. Davis went from being a 23.9 percent shooter from downtown to converting at 36 percent and saw his free throw percentage improve from 63.8 to 80.5 percent.

Davis hopes his hustle on the court gives him an opportunity to land on an NBA roster.

“I don't care if they got the first draft pick or no draft pick, I'm just coming here to hopefully get a spot,” he said.