Social media reacts to Nikola Jokić tying career-high in win vs. Jazz

Nikola Jokić came this close to dropping 50 on Sunday afternoon. Instead, he finished with tying his career-high of 47 and more importantly, helping his team seal a win against the hottest team in the league, the Utah Jazz. After a big result over a heated division rival, fans showed their appreciation on social media.

Here are some of their best reactions:

the defensive player of the year can do nothing in front of the guy!!that's all — Chi Zhang (@whiskey_chi) January 31, 2021

Stop calling him best center, he is the best PLAYER in the NBA. — Marty McFly (@axl_ayr) January 31, 2021

33 points in the first half!??!!??! pic.twitter.com/2S34YUsAA3 — Fay Jones (@Fayjones2000) January 31, 2021