Social media reacts to Nikola Jokić tying career-high in win vs. Jazz
Nikola Jokić came this close to dropping 50 on Sunday afternoon. Instead, he finished with tying his career-high of 47 and more importantly, helping his team seal a win against the hottest team in the league, the Utah Jazz. After a big result over a heated division rival, fans showed their appreciation on social media.
Here are some of their best reactions:
— Nemesis (@tasmanijski) January 31, 2021
the defensive player of the year can do nothing in front of the guy!!that's all
— Chi Zhang (@whiskey_chi) January 31, 2021
Stop calling him best center, he is the best PLAYER in the NBA.
— Marty McFly (@axl_ayr) January 31, 2021
33 points in the first half!??!!??! pic.twitter.com/2S34YUsAA3
— Fay Jones (@Fayjones2000) January 31, 2021
BEST CENTER ALL TIME
— official(6-6)And(14-2)-x (@alansburn3r) February 1, 2021
NEXT UP: