Jokić Reached Semifinals of Skills Challenge

He is still the best Nikola.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić fell in the semifinals of the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge to eventual champion Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum as part of the all-star weekend festivities Saturday Night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Jokić got out to a nice lead against Tatum, connecting on his first pass attempt and calmly completed a dunk on the first trip up the court. However, he missed the his first 3-point attempt on the second trip and Tatum knocked down his to eliminate the Joker.

However, Jokić still holds bragging rights against one of his countrymen. He knocked out fellow Serbian and all-star Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic in the first round.

Jokić will be in action again Sunday at 6 p.m. MT when he takes the floor as part of Team Giannis in the NBA’s 68th Annual All-Star Game. That game will be aired live on TNT.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone and his staff will lead Team LeBron.