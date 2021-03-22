Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić named Western Conference Player of the Week (3/15-3/21)

Denver, Mar. 22, 2021 – The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Mar. 15th to Sunday, Mar. 21st.

Jokić wins the award for the third time this season, joining Carmelo Anthony (2006-07) as the only players in franchise history to win the award three times in a single season. He has now earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors nine times in his career, the second-most in franchise history (Anthony, 10x).

Jokić, 26, averaged 26.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.75 steals while shooting .595 from the field and .583 from three-point range while helping lead the Nuggets to a 3-1 week. The Nuggets have now won 8 of their last 10 games, improving to fifth-best in the Western Conference at 25-17.

Jokić kicked off the week by registering 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a home victory over the Indiana Pacers on 3/15. He is the only player in the NBA this season to reach those numbers. He followed that up on 3/17 vs.CHA by registering his 10th triple-double of the season and his 228th career double-double, passing Dikembe Mutombo for most in Nuggets’ franchise history. The Joker registered 34 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a home win over Chicago on 3/19 and then capped off the week on 3/21 vs. New Orleans by posting his 11th triple-double of the year to move him into a tie for second-most this season.

The Sombor, Serbia leads the NBA in PER, is third in total assists, sixth in assists per game, second in total steals, ninth in rebounds per game and ninth in points per game while averaging 27.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.60 steals in 35.8 minutes. If Jokić continues at this pace, he will join Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average 27+ points, 11+ rebounds and 8+ assists for an entire season.