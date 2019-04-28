Nikola Jokić Impresses in Nuggets’ First-Round Victory

It all came down to the final minutes of Game 7. After maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the game, the Denver Nuggets pulled out the 90-86 victory to advance to the second round. Jokić was once again the driving force for Denver, as he finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, which marked his second triple-double of the series.

The Nuggets were consistently led by Jokić throughout the series, who finished the series averaging 23.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field.

The 24-year-old displayed his full skill set throughout the series, as he balanced playmaking and 3-point shooting with his impressive post game. The Spurs had no answer for Jokić, who routinely made plays all over the court.

"He's risen to the (playoff) occasion and beyond,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said prior to Game 7. “The fact is that even though the stakes went up, it didn't diminish his play."

In Game 1, San Antonio regularly doubled Jokić in the post, which forced him to create scoring opportunities for others to the tune of 14 assists. Despite scoring just 10 points in the series-opening loss, Jokić was strong defensively and active on the boards, as he grabbed 14 rebounds.

As San Antonio began to shift away from the double-teams, Jokić was able to get his own on a regular basis. The All-Star big man scored at least 21 points in each game since that early loss, with the one exception being Game 5 in which Denver comfortably led by double digits throughout the entire second half.

"Nikola has done well,” Paul Millsap said following Game 4. “He's a very poised basketball player and is mature beyond his age, as a basketball player. He knows what this moment is about and embraces it to the fullest."

Jokić certainly looked comfortable picking apart San Antonio’s defense in the first round. Game 6 showcased Jokić’s talents, as he dropped 43 points on 63 percent shooting from the field, all while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. The 43 points is a franchise playoff record for Denver, as Jokić was the driving force in keeping the Nuggets in the game through three quarters.

"When he's (Jokic) aggressive, we're all aggressive,” Millsap said. “He sets the tone because he has the ball a lot. When he's aggressive making his moves and setting his screens, guys feed off of it.”

However, it wasn’t just Jokić’s offense that impressed in the first-round series. The Serbian big man played some impressive defense against Spurs All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, holding the seven-time All-star to 45 percent from the field when matched up against him.

"The thing I’m probably most proud of Nikola is his defense,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said ahead of Game 5. “The commitment, the energy, the pride he’s taking. Whether its pick and roll, or post up, I see a very engaged Nikola Jokic on that end of the floor. Now, it’s not just Nikola the scorer, the playmaker or the rebounder, it’s also the defensive component that he’s bringing to the table. It’s a big sign of growth and it couldn’t have come at a better time."

Jokić’s ability to hang with Aldridge in the post has allowed Millsap to take other defensive coverages, most notably on Rudy Gay.

"I would say it (Jokic's playoff performance) has only strengthened my belief that he is a future Hall-of-Famer, All-NBA player and MVP candidate,” Malone said ahead of the win-or-go-home matchup. “His first time in the playoffs and he is going out there and playing at an unbelievably high level. Nikola embraces the moment."

Jokić now looks to lead Denver in a second-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. If his play in the first round is any indication, Jokić will be more than ready to lead the Nuggets on both ends of the floor.