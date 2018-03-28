Nikola Jokić Featured in the Latest NBA 'I'm Why' Commercial

It’s an oldie, but a goodie.

“His nickname might be The Joker, but this man is nooo joke.”

That’s a fact. And now? The brilliance of Nikola Jokić’s game has been put in the spotlight. As part of the NBA’s “I’m Why” series of advertisements – the third chapter of the global “This Is Why We Play” campaign – Jokić is featured in the latest commercial. He is the best passing center in the NBA, and those talents are put on full display in a lively 30-second spot.

It contains one of the more classic post-game answers to any question about Jokić.

Altitude Sports anchor Vic Lombardi to Nuggets guard Gary Harris: “Have you ever played with a better passing big man than Nikola Jokić?”

Harris: “Never.”

As simple as that.

In March, Jokić has six games of at least six assists. That includes the eight he rang up in Tuesday night’s game at Toronto, which tied as the third-highest total for any player in the league that night. He’s 15th in the NBA with an average of 6.0 assists per night. His passes are not only highlighted by an uncanny ability to get the ball to the open teammate, but to many times know that player is open before they do, or to pass the player open. Like a point guard.

Which, of course, he was at one time in the basketball life.

He’s the engine that makes the Nuggets offense flow. The Nuggets are one of the best passing teams in the league, fifth in the NBA in assists per night at 25.0, and Jokić accounts for nearly one-third of that total.

And he just as skillfully dishes any praise headed his way to teammates.

Perhaps that’s his best assist of all.

