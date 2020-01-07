Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić sets new career-high against Hawks: Twitter reacts

On Serbian Christmas, Nikola Jokić erupted for a career-high 47 points in Atlanta on Monday and the Denver Nuggets needed every single one of those points in order to escape with a win over the Hawks.

In what was a back-and-forth affair for nearly all 48 minutes, Denver grinded out a 123-115 win as their All-Star big man put forward the best scoring game of his career. In the 47-point performance, Jokić shot 16-of-25 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers, which helped diversify his shot chart and made him more difficult to defend.

“He should have had 50,” Will Barton III said. “That’s what he does. He just wants to win and play winning basketball. But when he’s dominant down there we’re just a different team. Any time he’s aggressive, that’s always the game plan. We want to play through him.”

Jokić’s previous career-high in the regular season was 41 points against the Brooklyn Nets back in November 2017. In Game 6 of the first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs back in April 2019, the Serbian big man dropped 43 points in a road loss.

Not only did Jokić lead the way with his 47 points, but he also contributed eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a complete performance. Jokić was the first Nugget to achieve that stat line since Alex English and Kiki VanDeWeghe did so on Dec. 13, 1987.

Twitter had a field day reacting to Jokić’s dominant performance:

Jokic scoring 40 in three quarters is so fun to watch. It’s all skill. Knocking down threes, hitting contested midrange j’s, dominating out of the post, tipping shots in. — CJVB (@Carsobi) January 7, 2020

Aggressive Jokic is https://t.co/VniuHxKMPo — Raphael Chua (@wreck8raph) January 7, 2020

Jokic looking like a damn monster rn — Tanner Topkoff (@TTopkoff) January 7, 2020