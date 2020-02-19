Nikola Jokić's 25th Birthday: Top regular season plays of his career

Feb. 19, 2020 is Nikola Jokić's 25th birthday and the Serbian has made his mark in Mile High City during his five seasons with the Nuggets. Since joining the team in 2015, the center has averaged 16.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 363 appearances -- highlighting his well-known versatility as a 7-foot point guard.

To celebrate Denver's superstar, Nuggets.com put together a video highlighting his top 25 plays with the team. Warning: There are a lot of sick dimes and clutch game winners below: