Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić 2020 NBA All-Star Notebook: Day 1

Chicago - Nikola Jokić began his 2020 NBA All-Star weekend festivities with two events on Friday.

Jokić first served as a coach in the Unified Special Olympics game that was played at Wintrust Arena Friday afternoon. Jokić’s team won the game 44-43, but the Serbian big man was more focused on spreading joy through his involvement.

“It (the Unified Special Olympics game) means everything,” Jokić said during an on-court interview. “I just like to be here to see the smiles on the athlete’s faces and to be able to teach them something and enjoy the moment.”

Following the Special Olympics game, Jokić went over to a Nike set-up clinic to interact with fans and film challenge videos for Nike platforms. The challenges included games such as “Dribblescotch”, where players have to dribble a basketball through a hopscotch floor.

Following the recording of the videos, Jokić spent time signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before wrapping up his first day in Chicago.

Saturday will be a busy day for the two-time All-Star, as Jokić will go through All-Star media availability and practice to prepare for Sunday’s marquee game.