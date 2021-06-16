Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić named to the All-NBA First Team

Denver, June 15, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named to the All-NBA First Team as voted on by members of the media.

Jokić becomes the first Nuggets player to earn All-NBA team honors in three straight seasons and now has two career first team selections, tying David Thompson for most in franchise history.

Jokić, was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP, while averaging career-highs with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. He also shot career-high percentages from the field (.566), behind the arc (.388) and from the free-throw line (.868) while adding 1.32 steals per game. He registered 60 double-doubles and 16 triple-doubles this season, surpassing Dikembe Mutombo for most double-doubles in Nuggets history and passing Fat Lever for most career-triple doubles as well as tying him for most triple-doubles in a single season.

The Sombor, Serbia native earned his third consecutive All-Star nomination, his first being voted as an All-Star Starter. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month twice (Dec./Jan. and March) and Western Conference Player of the Week three times (Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Mar. 22).

The 26-year-old led the Nuggets to the three seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and was the only All-Star to appear in all 72 games. He led the NBA in PER (Player Efficiency Rating), finished third in total points (12th in ppg), fifth in total rebounds (9th in rpg), third in total assists (6th in apg) and 11th in total steals. Jokić became the third player in NBA history (Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain) to finish a season ranked top-five in total points, rebounds and assists. He also joined Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to average 26+ points, 10+ rebounds and 8+ assists for an entire season.

Jokić is the seventh Nugget to be named to an All-NBA team, joining David Thompson, Alex English, Fat Lever, Antonio McDyess, Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony.