Denver Nuggets sign Jeff Green

Denver, Aug. 12, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Jeff Green to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff and his family to Denver,” said Connelly. “He brings a wealth of experience to our team; his impact will be felt both on the court and in the locker room.”

Green, 6-8, 235, appeared in 68 games (38 stars) for the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 27.0 minutes while shooting 49.2% from the field and a career-high 41.2% from three. Green scored in double figures in 42 games and had 16 games making three or more three-point field goals. He also played in six playoff games (one start), averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.6 percent from three in 24.7 minutes.

The 14-year NBA veteran has appeared in 967 career games (583 starts) for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Cleveland, Washington, Orlando, Utah, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston, and Brooklyn. He holds career averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

The 34-year-old native of Cheverly, Maryland was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after spending three seasons at Georgetown University and following his rookie season, Green was selected to the 2007-08 NBA All-Rookie First Team.