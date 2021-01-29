Krista Keogh is Nuggets' Most Valuable Teacher for January

We are honored to select Krista Keogh as the Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher for the month of January.

Mrs. Keogh serves as the Activities Director and Student Senate Teacher at Cherry Creek High School. Among other responsibilities, she is the coordinator for Sources of Strength, Suicide Prevention program, and the school Equity Team. Through her leadership, the CCHS Student Senate raises over $25,000 annually for Bags of Fun, a local non-profit that delivers Bag of Fun to sick children who are undergoing treatment. Mrs. Keogh also volunteers at the Bags of Fun offices regularly. SuperMascot Rocky and Ervin Johnson, Nuggets Community Ambassador, visited the school recently to deliver Mrs. Keogh’s award.